Afghan National Residing For 10 Years With Forged Documents Arrested In MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: The Anti Terrorism Squad of Madhya Pradesh police arrested an Afghan national residing for over 10 years with forged documents from Jabalpur, police said on Friday.

According to the statement by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Sohbat Khan had been illegally residing in a rented house in Chhoti Omti area of Jabalpur for the past ten years. He is also accused of making forged documents for about 20 other Afghan citizens with local help. An employee of the state forest department has also been detained in this regard.

The ATS recovered forged documents from his possession that were allegedly used to make an Indian passport. According to the release, apart from forging documents for his needs, Sohbat Khan said he had made fake passports with a Jabalpur address for other Afghan citizens residing in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

The ATS has found that Sohbhat was getting local help in creating fake documents. Dinesh Garg, a constable in the forest department who lives in Vijaynagar, Jabalpur and Mahendra Kumar from Katanga were also detained for helping the Afghan citizen.

According to the ATS, Dinesh Garg worked in the election cell of the district collectorate for 2 years before his stint at the forest department. During this time, he forged certificates for people. Sohbat Khan got a driving license in 2015, and in 2020, he got an Indian passport.

Initially, he had an Aadhaar card with a West Bengal address, which he converted to a Jabalpur address. The ATS has taken all three into custody and is questioning them. Further details will emerge as the investigation progresses, and the officials hinted at the possibility of more arrests.