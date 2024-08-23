ETV Bharat / state

Afghan National 'Illegally' Living In Bihar With Indian Passport For 25 Years; Case Registered

Patna (Bihar): Police have registered a case into the alleged illegal stay of an Afghani national living in Bihar capital Patna for the last 25 years.

Sources said that the matter came to light after Regional Passport Officer Tavishi Bahl Pandey made a written complaint to SSP Rajiv Mishra following intelligence inputs about the Afghani's stay in Bihar. After the complaint, the police registered a case at Patna Gandhi Maidan police station and started investigating the matter.

Town DSP 2, Prakash Kumar said that a case has been registered against the accused Bali Khan under sections 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and the Passport Act. The police is investigating the matter from all angles, Kumar said.

It is learnt that Bali Khan got a passport made from Patna Regional Passport Office last year by hiding his citizenship and on the basis of the report of the Foreign Ministry, his passport was canceled.