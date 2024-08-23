ETV Bharat / state

Afghan National 'Illegally' Living In Bihar With Indian Passport For 25 Years; Case Registered

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Patna (Bihar): Police have registered a case into the alleged illegal stay of an Afghani national living in Bihar capital Patna for the last 25 years.

Sources said that the matter came to light after Regional Passport Officer Tavishi Bahl Pandey made a written complaint to SSP Rajiv Mishra following intelligence inputs about the Afghani's stay in Bihar. After the complaint, the police registered a case at Patna Gandhi Maidan police station and started investigating the matter.

Town DSP 2, Prakash Kumar said that a case has been registered against the accused Bali Khan under sections 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and the Passport Act. The police is investigating the matter from all angles, Kumar said.

It is learnt that Bali Khan got a passport made from Patna Regional Passport Office last year by hiding his citizenship and on the basis of the report of the Foreign Ministry, his passport was canceled.

The passport of Bali Khan was issued from the passport office of Patna on 16 March 2023 bearing passport number W 7177815.

In his application for passport, Khan had written his address as Fraser Road Patna Super Market B Block Flat No. 303.

Town DSP 2 Prakash Kumar said that the accused got his passport made by hiding his citizenship and providing information about being an Indian. Kumar said that Khan, who was called for questioning by the police, said that he has been doing cloth business in Patna for about 25 years and his father Jangul Khan also lives in the Bihar capital. Police have also recovered Aadhar card and other documents from his possession.

Sources said that the passport officer had made a written complaint in this regard to Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra on 23 November 2023 last year, but it took nine months to register the case.

