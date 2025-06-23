ETV Bharat / state

Afghan National Held For Illegally Staying In Odisha By Forging Documents

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police with the help of immigration officials have arrested an Afghan national from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on charges of staying illegally and doing business in Cuttack since 2018. The Afghan national, after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport from Dubai on Flight No. 6E-1488, during immigration checks, introduced himself as an Indian and showed a fake passport (U1380251), claiming to be Yaha Khan, a resident of Cuttack.

However, the immigration officials became suspicious and further investigated the matter. It was found that he was not an Indian but an Afghan national. Earlier, a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued in his name. Based on an LOC from Kolkata airport, he was identified as Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Afghanistan. After that, the airport authorities informed the Commissioner of police.

"Md Yousuf was nabbed based on the written complainant by Samapika Pattnaik, DSP, Immigration at Biju Patnaik International Airport. A case was registered and an investigation was initiated. He was arrested and forwarded to court," the Commisionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, said.

The police registered a case at the airport police station. Police arrested him for illegal entry into India, entry without permission, and obtaining a fake passport by using forged documents and presenting Indian identity.