Affordable Cancer Diagnosis For Andhra: AMTZ To Supply Radioisotopes To Hospital

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh’s MedTech Zone (AMTZ) is set to manufacture and supply radioisotopes (18F) at an affordable rate as it received approval from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) to produce isotopes for commercial use through its cyclotron machine.

In July, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the facility to support cancer hospitals across the state by locally producing fluorodeoxyglucose, or 18F-FDG, for PET-CT scans. The project is being headed by AMTZ CEO Dr Jitendra Sharma, while COO Salil Chandra (Delhi) and Radio Safety Officer (RSO) Suryaprakash are providing operational guidance.

Why Visakhapatnam?

Currently, 18F-FDG, which is an important component for PET-CT scans, is sourced from other states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, making it a costly affair for the government and unaffordable to poor patients. The dependency also leads to delays in the supply due to various reasons, including flight cancellations.

To solve this problem and ensure a non-stop supply to hospitals at a lower cost, a Delhi-based company, SDS Life Sciences, has started local production at the AMTZ Medtech Zone.