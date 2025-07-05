Advocates' Panel To Highlight Cuttack's Civic Problems In Orissa High Court

By Pradip Kumar Das



Cuttack: Civic problems do not just need people’s representatives, bureaucrats, or municipal workers to find solutions—they need voices. And sometimes, the most powerful voices come not from the corridors of power, but from the courtrooms.

For cities grappling with chronic issues like waterlogging, waste mismanagement, or encroachment; practicing advocates are emerging as unexpected yet vital changemakers, using the legal system to demand accountability and push for action.



This is happening in Cuttack city now. The Millennium city, which houses the Orissa High Court—the highest judicial body of the state, is lucky in the sense that the High Court has a dedicated Division Bench for effective and expeditious adjudication of city’s civic issues on a particular day of the week. To make the proceedings more vibrant, the Court has also formed an Advocates Committee headed by the President of High Court’s Bar Association to assist it adjudicating over the civic matters.



Bar President Manoj Kumar Mishra recently submitted a list of at least 70 advocates, who have expressed their interest to be in the Committee. “The list includes at least one advocate from each of the 59 wards of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the High Court has endorsed it earlier this week”, Mishra informed adding that this panel is tasked with inspecting sanitation, road conditions, and water management infrastructure, and providing independent reports.



In a bold and proactive move, the High Court on Thursday took strong exception to the chronic civic issues plaguing the city, especially the recurring waterlogging during monsoon. Terming it a case of ‘administrative failure,’ the Bench comprising Justices Sangam Kumar Sahoo and V Narsingh has summoned top officials for a high-level meeting on July 24, 2025, to formulate a time-bound action plan.



Visibly dissatisfied with the CMC response, the High Court has summoned principal secretaries of key departments and the CMC commissioner for a personal appearance. The officials must present a joint strategy for overhauling the city’s ageing drainage infrastructure, the Bench has observed in its order.



The HC also directed the CMC city engineer to conduct a thorough inspection of all drainage systems and submit a detailed report, including a schedule for cleaning and de-silting operations. Highlighting past concerns, the Bench reiterated its ban on unsafe manual drain cleaning, especially involving minors, and instructed authorities to adopt mechanised and safer alternatives.



Further, the court has directed urgent measures to control mosquito breeding, including intensified larvicide spraying and mandatory real-time data uploads to a central portal. It has asked the CMC to ensure cleanliness of festival venues, places of worship and spots of tourist attraction. The HC also pulled up the state administration on encroachment issues, directing swift action against confirmed cases of

illegal occupation of government land.





