ETV Bharat / state

Advocate Murdered Over Personal Dispute In Hyderabad

The advocate's daughter alleged that a man had stabbed her father multiple times before absconding.

The advocate's daughter alleged that a man had stabbed her father multiple times before absconding.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 9:07 PM IST

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old advocate was allegedly stabbed to death here on Monday by a man, police said. In her complaint to the police, the advocate’s daughter stated that she found her father lying on the road with bleeding injuries near their house on Monday morning. She was informed that a man, who works as an electrician, had stabbed him with a knife, they said.

She, along with her neighbours, took the advocate to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at IS Sadan Police Station.

The complainant stated that her father owned a flat in an apartment complex in Santosh Nagar. She added that they had come to know that the electrician had an "affair" with the wife of the security guard at the complex.

After the security guard and his wife left for their native place, the electrician came to their house and asked her father to call the woman back to Hyderabad, as he assumed her father had hidden her somewhere, the complainant said.

She further stated that the electrician had asked her father to arrange for bail if he were to murder the watchman. In response, her father told him that he was an advocate, not a broker. Since then, the electrician frequently argued with her father and held a grudge against him. On Monday, he killed him, she said. The accused is absconding, police added.

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old advocate was allegedly stabbed to death here on Monday by a man, police said. In her complaint to the police, the advocate’s daughter stated that she found her father lying on the road with bleeding injuries near their house on Monday morning. She was informed that a man, who works as an electrician, had stabbed him with a knife, they said.

She, along with her neighbours, took the advocate to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at IS Sadan Police Station.

The complainant stated that her father owned a flat in an apartment complex in Santosh Nagar. She added that they had come to know that the electrician had an "affair" with the wife of the security guard at the complex.

After the security guard and his wife left for their native place, the electrician came to their house and asked her father to call the woman back to Hyderabad, as he assumed her father had hidden her somewhere, the complainant said.

She further stated that the electrician had asked her father to arrange for bail if he were to murder the watchman. In response, her father told him that he was an advocate, not a broker. Since then, the electrician frequently argued with her father and held a grudge against him. On Monday, he killed him, she said. The accused is absconding, police added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ADVOCATE MURDEREDADVOCATE KILLED IN HYDERABAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.