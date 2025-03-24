Advocate Murdered Over Personal Dispute In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old advocate was allegedly stabbed to death here on Monday by a man, police said. In her complaint to the police, the advocate’s daughter stated that she found her father lying on the road with bleeding injuries near their house on Monday morning. She was informed that a man, who works as an electrician, had stabbed him with a knife, they said.

She, along with her neighbours, took the advocate to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at IS Sadan Police Station.

The complainant stated that her father owned a flat in an apartment complex in Santosh Nagar. She added that they had come to know that the electrician had an "affair" with the wife of the security guard at the complex.

After the security guard and his wife left for their native place, the electrician came to their house and asked her father to call the woman back to Hyderabad, as he assumed her father had hidden her somewhere, the complainant said.

She further stated that the electrician had asked her father to arrange for bail if he were to murder the watchman. In response, her father told him that he was an advocate, not a broker. Since then, the electrician frequently argued with her father and held a grudge against him. On Monday, he killed him, she said. The accused is absconding, police added.