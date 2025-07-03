Adventure Tourism In Kashmir Paralyzed After Pahalgam Attack, Stakeholders Urge Lifting Of Restrictions

By Parvaiz ud Din

Srinagar: In the scenic valleys of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the valley, the once-thriving sector of adventure tourism is now gasping for breath. Over two months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, a blanket of security restrictions has paralyzed trekking routes, camping sites, and adventure activities—leaving local guides, gear rental operators, and allied businesses struggling for survival.

Despite phased reopening of some general tourist spots, the core of adventure tourism remains under suspension. From the paragliding cliffs to alpine lake treks, and from white-water rafting stretches to pristine meadows like Tarsar-Marsar, Bangus, and Tosamaidan—the region's most sought-after adventure trails are still off-limits.

“Just like last year, we had planned a summer trek in June,” said Sameer Ahmad Rather, a young trekking enthusiast. “But after the Pahalgam tragedy, all trekking routes were shut down. It ruined our plans.”

Rather pointed out that post-COVID, there has been a notable rise in interest among local youth in trekking. “It’s not just about exploring new places—it refreshes the mind and body. If parks are reopening, why not allow adventure zones too? The trekking season only lasts a brief spell,” he said.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials closed 49 of the region’s 89 tourism spots as a precaution. While many general tourist areas have since reopened after security reviews, key trekking destinations like Naranag, Yusmarg, Tosamaidan, Aharbal, and Konsarnag remain closed. High-altitude routes like the Great Lakes, Warwan Valley, Peer Panchal trails, Gurez, Bangus, and Drung also remain inaccessible.

These closures have had a domino effect on the local economy. Guides, porters, adventure tour operators, and shopkeepers who rent or sell camping gear are reporting massive losses.

“In past seasons, our store would be crowded with trekkers needing gear—tents, sleeping bags, boots. Some customers we couldn’t even attend to because of the rush,” said Adnan, a shopkeeper who sells trekking equipment in Srinagar. “This year, the footfall is nearly zero. Even our pre-bookings for June to August have vanished.”

Official data from the Tourism Department highlights the downturn. In 2022, 5,830 people—of which 483 were foreign nationals—participated in trekking activities in J&K. The number dipped slightly in 2023 to 5,599 trekkers, including 828 foreigners. By 2024, the figures plummeted to 4,167, with just 620 foreign trekkers and only 513 locals participating—many before the Pahalgam attack.

“This is peak trekking season,” said Rouf Tramboo, President of the Kashmir Tour and Travel Agents Association. “If restrictions aren’t lifted soon, we risk losing not just this year’s revenue, but we’ll carry the damage into the next season too.”

Tramboo criticized the government’s inaction despite earlier assurances. “When the closures were first announced, we were told they were temporary—subject to security reviews and sanitization. But nothing has been reopened yet. Not even one major trekking route.”

Adventure tourism, an allied branch of the wider tourism industry, had shown promising growth in Kashmir over the past few years. Routes in Srinagar, north and south Kashmir, and even the remote Chenab Valley were being mapped and promoted. In northern Kashmir alone, 26 trekking trails had been identified, with over 20 more each in Srinagar and south Kashmir.

But the current paralysis has brought the momentum to a halt. Stakeholders say if the government doesn’t intervene quickly, Kashmir could lose the hard-earned gains in this niche but vital tourism segment.

“Our local economy depends on these few summer months,” said Adnan. “The mountains are calling, but we’re forced to stay silent.”