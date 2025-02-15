ETV Bharat / state

Advantage Assam 2.0: Over 7000 Confirmed Participations As Assam All Set To Host Trade And Investment Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference ahead of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, in New Delhi ( ANI )

Guwahati: With the Asam government receiving over 7000 requests for registration, the state is heading towards hosting one of its largest investment and infrastructure summit, Advantage Assam 2.0.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this on Saturday while addressing the media and added that Assam is all set to host the Advantage Assam 2.0 at the Veterinary College Ground at Khanapara in Guwahati.

He said that the two-day summit to be held on February 25 and 25 will focus particularly on eight sectors including tourism, renewable energy and hydrocarbons, electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defence manufacturing, fragrance and flavours, mobility and logistics, bamboo and sustainable harvest and the food and beverages.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the summit, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to take part in the valedictory session.

Apart from Modi and Sitharaman, the summit is also expected to see participation of Union Ministers like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dr. S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnav, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Piyush Goyal.