Advantage Assam 2.0: Over 7000 Confirmed Participations As Assam All Set To Host Trade And Investment Summit

Guwahati: With the Asam government receiving over 7000 requests for registration, the state is heading towards hosting one of its largest investment and infrastructure summit, Advantage Assam 2.0.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this on Saturday while addressing the media and added that Assam is all set to host the Advantage Assam 2.0 at the Veterinary College Ground at Khanapara in Guwahati.
He said that the two-day summit to be held on February 25 and 25 will focus particularly on eight sectors including tourism, renewable energy and hydrocarbons, electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defence manufacturing, fragrance and flavours, mobility and logistics, bamboo and sustainable harvest and the food and beverages.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the summit, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to take part in the valedictory session.
Apart from Modi and Sitharaman, the summit is also expected to see participation of Union Ministers like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dr. S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnav, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Piyush Goyal.
"There will be 20 thematic sessions which will bring together industry leaders, subject matter experts, and government officials to discuss key growth opportunities. The sessions will focus on healthcare, green gold revolution, tourism, startups and other transformative themes, fostering strategic collaborations," Sarma said.
"While seven partner countries have already confirmed their participation till now in the summit, fostering international collaboration and investment opportunities which includes Bhutan, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, countries like Philippines, Finland, Iceland, Austria, Republic of Korea have also confirmed their presence," the Chief Minister said adding that confirmations are still awaited from 14 more countries.
Sarma further informed that the summit will see participation from four key bilateral agencies--US-India Business Council, India–New Zealand Business Council (INZBC), UAE-India Business Council (UIBC) and Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India. Multilateral Agencies like The World Bank, European Union, Asian Development Bank and New Development Bank have also confirmed their participation.
He also informed that Global industry leaders and top executives from renowned multinational corporations have confirmed their participation in the Summit.
"The event will witness CEOs, CXOs, and senior management from sectors like infrastructure, energy, IT, manufacturing, logistics and other. Their presence will foster strategic collaborations, investment discussions, and technology partnerships to drive Assam’s industrial growth," he added.
