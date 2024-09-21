Adulteration Row Reaches UP: Prasad Preparation In Temples Under Scrutiny Across The State

Lucknow: The recent controversy surrounding the adulteration of laddu at the Tirupati Balaji temple has sparked anger across the country leading to investigations in temples in Uttar Pradesh with the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) initiating inspections at prominent religious places in the state.

The authorities started testing the laddus prepared at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. SDM Shambhu Sharan Singh visited the site and sent laddu samples for testing to ensure the quality of the prasad. Singh stated, "After the recent development, we have intensified efforts to regularly test the purity of the prasad. Every ingredient, from ghee to other components, is being carefully monitored."

Similarly, temples in Lucknow are also under scrutiny, with FSDA officials ordered to test the prasadam offered to devotees. Vijay Pratap Singh, Assistant Food Commissioner, said, "While we routinely check temple food items, the alleged Tirupati scandal has heightened our vigilance, and we are now conducting stricter inspections across the city’s major religious places."

The All India Tirtha Purohit Mahasabha has demanded investigations at temples in Braj, citing concerns over the potential spread of adulteration. Hindu organisations expressed their outrage, with Vimal Dwivedi, founder of Nar Seva-Narayan Seva Samiti, seeking Prime Minister Modi's intervention and demanding swift action.