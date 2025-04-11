Adult Parents Entitled To Live Together Even If Not Married: HC

Prayagraj: Observing that unmarried parents who have attained majority can live together, the Allahabad High Court has asked police to look into the security requirements of an interfaith couple facing threats.

Hearing a writ petition filed by their minor daughter, a bench comprising Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Vipin Chandra Dixit said, "Father and mother of the child are of different religions and have been living together since 2018".

"The child is presently one year and four months old. The parents of the child are apprehensive of certain threats from the former in-laws of the biological mother. In our view, under the Constitutional scheme the parents, who are major, are entitled to live together, even if they have not undergone marriage," the court said in its recent order.

After the death of her husband, the biological mother of the child started living with the biological father. However, she started receiving threats from her former in-laws. The parents of the child submitted that police authorities were not willing to register the first information report against the private respondents and have been "humiliating" them when they approach the police station for lodging the FIR.

The court directed the Superintendent of Police, Sambhal to ensure that the FIR should be registered at PS Chandausi, District Sambhal, if the parents of the child approach the police station.

The SP is also directed to look into whether any security is required to be provided to the child and the parents in accordance with law, the court said in its order on April 8. This writ petition was filed by the child through her biological parents under Article 226 (power of high courts to issue writs) of the Constitution.