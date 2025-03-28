'Adopted' Girl Allegedly Murdered By Parents In Maharashtra's Sillod, Legal Adoption Under Scrutiny

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police on Thursday arrested a couple from Maharashtra's Sillod on charges of murdering their four-year-old adoptive daughter. It is being suspected that the victim, Aayat Fahim Sheikh, died after being beaten and struck on the head with some heavy object.

While the motive behind the alleged murder is yet to be ascertained, the legal status of adoption has come under scrutiny now as accused claimed the girl was bought through a middleman.

As per reports, one Sheikh Fahim Sheikh Ayyub and his wife Fauzia Sheikh Fahim have been arrested by police in connection with the case. Police are also verifying the legality of the victim's adoption, as the accused claimed she was bought for Rs 5000.

Police sources said, the accused couple staying in Sillod already had four children but they wanted a daughter, which is why they adopted Aayat from her biological father Sheikh Naseem Abdul Qayyum of Jalna six months back. However, the accused have now revealed that the girl was bought from Sheikh Naseem through a middleman from Jafrabad, claiming that they have the written documents confirming the transaction.

On Wednesday, the couple allegedly beat the child to death before attempting to bury the body late at night. However, their suspicious behaviour forced neighbours to inform the police, who immediately reached the spot and arrested the duo.

Meanwhile, police are verifying whether the girl's adoption process was legal. "If the process was carried out illegally, action will also be taken against the biological father," said Mayank Jadhav, Police Inspector and Trainee Superintendent of Sillod Police Station.

Reports suggest that the victim's biological parents, Nazia Feroz Khan and Sheikh Naseem Abdul, were divorced. Owing to frequent domestic disputes and Naseem's alleged addiction issues, Nazia took custody of four of five daughters while the youngest, Aayat, stayed with her father. "The body has been sent for an autopsy. More details will unfold once the report comes. For now, an investigation is underway whether the girl was legally adopted or sold to the accused couple," said Jadhav.