Student Used Fake OBC Certificate For Admission To DU College, Police Initiates Probe

New Delhi: A student allegedly took admission in the BSc (Electronics) course at Maharaja Agrasen College of Delhi University using a fake caste certificate of the non-creamy layer category of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

An FIR was registered against the accused, Devank and his parents on the instructions of Karkardooma Court at New Ashok Nagar police station in East Delhi on February 26. According to the police, the documents submitted by the accused at the time of admission are being investigated. Prof Sanjeev Tiwari, Acting Principal of Maharaja Agrasen College, said the institution is extending all help to the police by providing the required information to aid in the probe. "The incident occurred when I was not the principal of the college. His admission has been withdrawn. The accused did not pursue the course from the college. At the time when the admission was done, documents were not checked online," said Prof Tiwari.

Devank took admission in the college in 2014-15. A youth named Vanshraj, a resident of Dwarka, had lodged a complaint at New Ashok Nagar police station on June 12, 2023. alleging Devank took admission in the college with the help of fake documents. But, the police refused to register an FIR after which the complainant approached the Karkardooma Court. Finally, an FIR was filed on the instructions of the court under under section 417 of IPC. There is a provision of maximum punishment of seven years under the section. Prof Tiwari said Vanshraj had claimed that the accused along with his family runs a syndicate which facilitates students' admission in DU colleges on the basis of fake certificates.

According to police, Vanshraj has levelled serious allegations against the parents of the accused. He stated that the accused is from the general category but his father used a fake certificate of OBC category to get his son admitted to the college. Vanshraj further claimed the address given by the accused during admission is also not his own. He said the accused's family is engaged in getting students admitted to DU colleges using fake documents.

Initial investigation by the police has revealed that Devank was admitted to the college on July 30, 2014. The OBC certificate was shown to be from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. During investigation, the certificate was found to be fake. A fixed format was used to make the certificate and a fake seal of the SDM was put on it. Vanshraj said several such cases will come to fore during investigation.