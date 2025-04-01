ETV Bharat / state

Administrative Rejig In Jammu And Kashmir; 48 Officers Shifted

The transferred officers are below the rank of deputy commissioners with several such officers shifted to new place of postings.

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has carried out an administrative rejig, shifting 48 officers. The official order issued by the general administration department showed that the officers from several departments were transferred.

The officers belonged to Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) and their transfer lies within the domain of the Union Territory. Under the rules, the Lieutenant Governor has key powers to transfer officers belonging to All India Services.

Among them include Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora.

Besides, Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir has transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Anil Kumar Thakur, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu’s Basholi is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Doda. Apart from them, several others have been transferred to different departments across the Union Territory.

