Administrative Rejig In Jammu And Kashmir; 48 Officers Shifted

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has carried out an administrative rejig, shifting 48 officers. The official order issued by the general administration department showed that the officers from several departments were transferred.

The officers belonged to Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) and their transfer lies within the domain of the Union Territory. Under the rules, the Lieutenant Governor has key powers to transfer officers belonging to All India Services.

The transferred officers are below the rank of deputy commissioners with several such officers shifted to new place of postings.