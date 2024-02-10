Section 144 Imposed, Internet Suspended over Protests Seeking TMC Leader's Arrest in Sandeshkhali

Locals led by women have been protesting in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali since Wednesday demanding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest. Situation escalated yesterday when they vandalised the house of the TMC leader's aide and set his farm on fire. To restore peace in the area, prohibitory orders have been imposed and internet services suspended for the time being.

Sandeshkhali (West Bengal): Amid violent protests launched by the locals demanding arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides, district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and suspended internet services in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Protests have rocked Sandeshkhali for the last three days with women taking out processions with sticks and brooms in different areas. The protesters alleged that Shahjahan had captured their plots, along with sexually harassing them. Situation aggravated with Shahjahan's supporters taking to streets.

On Friday, tension escalated in block-2 of Sandeshkhali after protesters barged into the house of Shibu Hazra, Shahjahan's aide. They torched the furniture and set his poultry farm on fire saying it was built of land that had been snatched away from them. Eight people were detained on charges of vandalism, police said.

To combat the situation, Section 144 was imposed in 16 panchayat areas of Sandeshkhali and internet service snapped for the time being, an official of the district administration said.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Manoj Verma, at a press conference in the state secretariat Nabanna, said that investigations are underway and necessary action will be taken. He also appealed people not to take the law into their hands. "The situation is completely under control and action will be taken against those involved in the unrest," Verma told.

Later, senior police officers from various districts including DG SCRB Siddhinath Gupta, IG Administration SR Jhanjharia, DIG Barasat Sumit Kumar, SP Basirhat and others rushed to Sandeshkhali. Additional forces arrived at Sandeshkhali Ferry Ghat on Saturday morning for being deployed at the villages.

Shahjahan has been absconding ever since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to raid his house last month in connection with alleged ration scam case, was attacked by a mob.

