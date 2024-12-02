Badminton Players Refuse To Play With ADM In Bihar, Get Thrashed With Rackets; Officer Denies Allegations

Madhepura: Two young Badminton players in Bihar have alleged that an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) physically assaulted and verbally abused them after they refused to play with the officer.

The alleged incident happened in BP Mandal Indoor Stadium in Madhepura district on Saturday evening. Speaking to ETV Bharat on Sunday, the players narrated how ADM Shishir Kumar Mishra allegedly forced them to play with him and when they objected to it, he physically assaulted them and even broke the rackets.

Video shows player attacked with racket

A video of the incident shows a player wearing a red t-shirt being chased and beaten by a person wearing a black jacket. The person in black is seen attacking the player with the racket and then chasing him out of the court. The person can be heard using cuss words as he runs after the player. According to the students, the officer kept chasing one of them till the DM's residence.

"I am a district player. I come here to play regularly from 4 pm to 7 pm. Yesterday (Saturday), when we were about to leave at 7 pm, the ADM came here and asked us to play with him. When we objected, he and other officials dragged us to the court. We were forced to play a few matches with him. After two matches, I was extremely tired but the ADM insisted that I should continue. As I played a few bad shots, he was angry and tried to take away my racket. When I objected, he ran away after me and attacked with his racket. He also abused me verbally," one of the players said.

'Hit me on the head'

Another player who carried a deep cut on his neck told ETV Bharat that when he tried to check on his friend who was being chased away, the ADM broke his racket and smashed him with it in his neck and skull.

"My friend and I were returning home at 7 o'clock. The ADM sahab caught us and took us to the court. He asked us to play badminton. We were tired, but he forced us to play. I played two to three matches, but my friend was tired and he was not able to play. He (ADM) ran after him to beat him. The ADM caught me at the gate, snatched my racket and broke it. He hit me on the head and leg with the same racket. When I protested, he abused me as well. We rushed to Sadar Hospital and were treated there," the player said. He alleged the ADM threatened them not to come again to the stadium to practice.

ADM calls allegation 'baseless'

Refuting the allegations, the ADM said there was "some running-around" during the game. "During the game, the players passed some comments. There was some running-around after that during which the racket broke. The allegation that those people were beaten up is completely baseless and unfounded," Mishra said.