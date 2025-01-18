ETV Bharat / state

Adityanath To Hold Cabinet Meeting In Prayagaraj On Jan 22

UP CM Adityanath and his cabinet ministers will attend the meeting, which is expected to focus on development initiatives across the state.

Adityanath To Hold Cabinet Meeting In Prayagaraj On Jan 22
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 6:24 PM IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a cabinet meeting on January 22 in Prayagraj, the city which is hosting the Maha Kumbh.

According to senior government officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers will attend the meeting, which is expected to focus on development initiatives across the state.

The chief minister may also take a dip at the Sangam before the meeting. Sources suggest that key decisions regarding the infrastructural and developmental needs of Prayagraj, as well as other parts of the state, could be discussed during the session.

The ongoing Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, will continue till February 26.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a cabinet meeting on January 22 in Prayagraj, the city which is hosting the Maha Kumbh.

According to senior government officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers will attend the meeting, which is expected to focus on development initiatives across the state.

The chief minister may also take a dip at the Sangam before the meeting. Sources suggest that key decisions regarding the infrastructural and developmental needs of Prayagraj, as well as other parts of the state, could be discussed during the session.

The ongoing Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, will continue till February 26.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP CM ADITYANATHCABINET MEETING IN PRAYAGARAJADITYANATH CABINET MEETING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.