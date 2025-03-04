ETV Bharat / state

Adityanath Says SP 'Playing' With India's Religious Sentiments, Slams LoP For Calling Him 'Communal'

Yogi Adityanath accused SP of "playing" with India's religious sentiments as he slammed LoP in the assembly Mata Prasad Pandey for calling him "communal".

Adityanath Says SP 'Playing' With India's Religious Sentiments, Slams LoP For Calling Him 'Communal'
File photo of Yogi Adityanath (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 4:34 PM IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party of "playing" with India's religious sentiments as he slammed Leader of Opposition in the assembly Mata Prasad Pandey for calling him "communal".

Addressing the Assembly, Adityanath asserted that socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia had said as long as India upholds Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Adi Shankaracharya as its three guiding ideals, no force can harm the nation.

"These three great figures form the foundation of India's unity, and as long as the people of this country revere them, India will remain strong," the chief minister said. Today's Samajwadi Party has strayed far from the values and ideals of Lohia, he alleged.

"You play with India's religious sentiments and call our thinking communal. Tell me, how is it communal? We believe in inclusive development for all. Our guiding principle is 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya' (May all be happy, may all be free from illness)," Adityanath said in the House.

He was responding to a remark by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pandey in which he accused Adityanath of being communal.

Citing the recently concluded Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "This grand event showcased India's heritage to the world. Over 100 countries participated with devotion. There was no discrimination based on caste, sect, or religion. Everyone who attended left deeply moved."

TAGGED:

