Adityanath Calls For 'Permanent Action' Against Loudspeakers At Religious Places

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for permanent noise control measures for loudspeakers mounted at religious places.

While reviewing development projects and law and order at the Circuit House, he also directed officials to strictly prohibit high-volume DJs during Holi celebrations, a statement said.

The CM instructed officials to install CCTV cameras at key locations, such as banks, financial institutions, shops, and commercial establishments.

He ordered a strict monitoring of cattle smuggling, warning of stern action against smugglers, vehicle owners, and any complicit police personnel.

ADG Zone Piyush Mordia was directed to conduct district-wise reviews to ensure effective enforcement of the state's complete ban on cattle smuggling.

"Adityanath also focused on accelerating development projects, warning against delays and directing officials to appoint nodal officers for each under-construction project, conduct weekly inspections, and submit progress reports. Upon observing delays in some projects, he ordered officials to speed up the work while ensuring quality," the statement read.

With summer approaching, he instructed officials to ensure an uninterrupted water supply, it added.