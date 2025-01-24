ETV Bharat / state

Aditya School Students Set India Book Of Records In Handwriting Marathon

Aditya School students marked their names in the India Book of Records in a handwriting marathon organised in Kakinada.

Aditya School Students Set India Book Of Records In Handwriting Marathon
Published : Jan 24, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Kakinada: The students of the Aditya School in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada demonstrated their exceptional handwriting skills and entered into the India Book of Records on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary and National Handwriting Day.

A handwriting marathon was organised on Thursday at the JNTUK campus in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Over 2,200 students participated in the mega event, writing the biography of well-known freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose within five minutes.

The achievement was conducted under the guidance of Aditya Vidya Sansthan Chairman Nallamilli Sesha Reddy and Director N. Sruthi Reddy, with India Book of Records Executive Dilip Patro and Sadhguru Academy Chairman Mahalakshmi supervising the program.

Dilip Patro announced that the students' feat has earned a place in the India Book of Records. Third Additional District Judge P. Kamaladevi, who attended the event, lauded the initiative, stating that such programs inspire patriotism and add a sense of national pride among students. At the same time, JNTUK in-charge Vice Chancellor Muralikrishna and noted singer Yashasvi were present at the event.

