Aditya School Students Set India Book Of Records In Handwriting Marathon

Kakinada: The students of the Aditya School in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada demonstrated their exceptional handwriting skills and entered into the India Book of Records on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary and National Handwriting Day.

A handwriting marathon was organised on Thursday at the JNTUK campus in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Over 2,200 students participated in the mega event, writing the biography of well-known freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose within five minutes.

The achievement was conducted under the guidance of Aditya Vidya Sansthan Chairman Nallamilli Sesha Reddy and Director N. Sruthi Reddy, with India Book of Records Executive Dilip Patro and Sadhguru Academy Chairman Mahalakshmi supervising the program.