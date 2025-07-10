Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh Administration Stops Issuing Permits For Adi Kailash Temple

Dehradun: Given the possibility of landslides during monsoon on Dharchula-Lipulekh road in Pithoragarh district, the administration has stopped issuing inner line permits for Adi Kailash temple located in Jolingkong village.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami said the district administration stopped issuing permits from Tuesday due to the high risk of landslide occurrences on its route. Emphasising that the step has been taken to keep devotees safe, Goswami said that the 'permit' will be reissued from September 15 after the monsoon ends.

Dharchula Sub-District Magistrate Jitendra Verma said since the start of Adi Kailash Yatra on May 30, at least 23,532 devotees from across the country have visited the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, a 40-foot-high trident, a 1,200-kg Shivling and a statue of Nandi have been installed at Adi Kailash temple. The temple's chief priest Gopal Singh Kutiyal said the new statues have been installed by the Adi Kailash Vikas Samiti with the support of 12 Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army. Adi Kailash is a mountain located in Pithoragarh district and is considered to be a replica of Mount Kailash in Tibet.

In May this year, A massive landslide on the Adi Kailash route near Elagarh in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand had resulted in big boulders coming onto the road, blocking the traffic flow. The personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked round-the-clock to open the road.