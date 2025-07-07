Adhara Pana In Puri: Why The Sacred Drink Is Offered To Deities Guarding Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

Puri: A day after the sibling deities are adorned with gold ornaments, devotees witness the sacred Adhara Pana ritual of the Trinity atop their chariots, wherein sweet and fragrant drink is placed in huge earthen pots as an offering and then the pots are broken on the chariots for the subsidiary deities who accompany the deities during the Rath Yatra.

The Adhara Pana is a special offering made to satisfy and send off the Parswa Devatas (subsidiary/guarding deities), spirits and other invisible beings believed to travel with the deities during the Rath Yatra. The word 'Adhara' means lips, and 'Pana' means sweet drink. The ritual symbolically nourishes these divine beings and spirits before the Lords return to the sanctum inside the Jagannath temple.

Adhara Pana: Huge earthern pots containing sweet drink being broken on chariots (File/ETV Bharat)

Ritual And Its Significance

As per the tradition, nine large cylindrical earthen pots, three on each chariot, are filled with a sweet drink prepared from milk, sugar, banana, turmeric, camphor, nutmeg, honey and other herbal ingredients. These pots are then placed right in front of the deities seated on their chariots, in the evening. After the Sandhya Dhupa bhog, the pots are deliberately broken on the platform of the chariots, allowing the sweet drink to flow down the chariots. This act is believed to quench the thirst and please the guarding deities who were part of the yatra protecting Lord Jagannath and His siblings. It is strictly not meant for consumption by devotees. The sweet offering is also believed to satisfy unseen spirits and wandering souls who gather around the chariots, seeking peace and liberation. The Adhara Pana ritual is seen as a sacred way to comfort these beings and help them attain salvation.

The water used for preparing this Pana is drawn from a specific well near the Jagannath temple, and the clay pots are made in a traditional style. Decades back, this ritual was believed to be performed for three days, but now it happens once, i.e. on the day after Suna Besha.

On Tuesday (July 8), the deities will return to the Jagannath Temple in what is going to be the final ritualistic ceremony known as Niladri Bije.