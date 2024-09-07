ADGP Of Kerala Police Met RSS Leader In Thrissur, Confirms Special Branch Report

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid allegations by the opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, a report by the Thrissur Special Branch of Kerala Police confirmed that the ADGP MR Ajith Kumar held talks with an RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur.

According to the Special Branch of Police in Thrissur, Ajith Kumar travelled in a car arranged by the RSS leader to meet him at Paramekav Vidya Mandir on May 22, 2023. The chiefs of the intelligence and Kerala Police as well as the state government were informed of the meeting the next day.

Police sources added that the report is exempt from the Right to Information Act and would not be made public. However, it has also come to light that the Special Branch had informed the higher officers in Thiruvananthapuram that the visit could be confirmed by checking the CCTV visuals of the hotel.

There are reports that Ajith Kumar himself has clarified with the Chief Minister's Office on the meeting. The opposition's claims that the meeting was planned on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's behalf have been denied by MV Govindan, State Secretary of the ruling CPIM. In a press conference here on Friday, he clarified that no meeting was organised on behalf of the CM.