ADGP Jayaram Arrested In Kidnapping Case, No Bail For MLA Poovai Jaganmoorthy

Chennai: The Chennai Police has arrested Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jayaram in a kidnap case, after the Madras High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Poovai Jaganmoorthy, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), K.V. Kuppam constituency, regarding the same case.

What Is The Case About?

A youth from Kalambakkam area of ​​Tiruvallur district reportedly fell in love with a woman from Theni and married her. Following this, a complaint was filed with the Tamil Nadu Police alleging that Jaganmoorthy, leader of the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi, had the youth’s minor brother kidnapped by hired goons in support of the woman’s family.

After this, a case was registered against Jaganmoorthy and others for the kidnapping. Five people, including the woman's father have been arrested while Jaganmoorthy was reported to be absconding.

During the hearing regarding the case at the Madras High Court, the lawyer representing the police department informed court that apart from the five arrested, ADGP Jayaram is also involved in this incident and his involvement should be investigated based on the preliminary evidence available. He also said that the police should take Jayaram into custody regarding the same.

Anticipatory Bail Rejected

The AIADMK ally, Jaganmoorthy, had earlier filed a petition in the Madras High Court, seeking anticipatory bail. However, when the petition was heard by Judge P. Velmurugan, he ordered Jaganmoorthy and Jayaram both to appear in court at 2.30 pm on Monday. While Jayaram complied with the court order, Jaganmoorthy did not appear.

After this, the court ordered him to appear at 4 pm and his lawyer stated that the police department registered the case against Jaganmoorthy with an ulterior motive, and that the MLA had done nothing wrong and was not involved in this kidnapping. He the appealed for an anticipatory bail on Jaganmoorthy's behalf, which was rejected by the court.

When Jaganmoorthy appeared at the court at 4 pm, the Judge questioned him on why he is afraid of facing an investigation if he has done nothing wrong. "People choose their leaders with blind faith in them, the court will not be amused if you do not serve those people. You should be an example to the people. Even if you appear in the court with a lakh people, I will not let you go if you really did something wrong," stated the judge, telling the MLA to not conduct a kattapanjayat (Kangaroo Court).

ADGP Jayaram's Alleged Involvement

ADGP Jayaram's government vehicle was allegedly used in the kidnapping and in this regard, Judge Velmurugan stated that there is no obstacle for the police department to arrest the ADGP, before adjourning the case to June 26.

Following this, the Chennai Police took ADGP Jayaram into custody and shifted him to Puzhal Central Prison.