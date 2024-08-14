ADG Of ATS and SOG VK Singh To Be Awarded President's Medal on Independence Day

Jaipur: VK Singh, the Additional Director General (ADG) of ATS and SOG, Jaipur, who exposed paper leak scam will be awarded the President's Medal on Independence Day. He was entrusted with the responsibility of the Anti-Cheating Task Force by the state BJP government.

Under his leadership, SOG has so far arrested more than 150 accused in the Rajasthan paper leak case. By exposing the leak in the SI recruitment exam, the SOG jailed more than 35 trainee inspectors. VK Singh, originally from Bihar, is a 1997 batch IPS officer who has completed his MTech degree.

Along with this, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devaram and Satish Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commandant Surendra Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deepchand Saharan, Inspector Deepti Joshi and Jai Singh Rao, Sub-Inspector Fateh Singh, Manish Chaudhary, Constable Baluram, Platoon Commander Hariom Singh, Head Constable Subhash Chandra, Constable Soraj Singh Meena, Head Constable Atma Prakash Khairwal and Constable Gulzari Lal will also be honoured on Independence Day.

In the latest development in the paper leak case, a Supreme Court division bench on Monday, August 12, dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) filed by six accused arrested earlier. The were accused of being involved in SI/Platoon Commander recruitment examination paper leak by paying money and getting solved question papers.