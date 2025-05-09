ADG BSF Eastern Command Inspects Indo-Bangla Border, Teesta and Tin Bigha Corridor Security

West Bengal: BSF Eastern Command ADG Mahesh Kumar Agarwal inspected the India-Bangladesh border areas in North Bengal on Friday. Apart from reviewing the security at the border, he also held a meeting with BSF officials in Jalpaiguri.

Security measures were being scaled up at the borders in the wake of India and Pakistan confrontation.

The BSF ADG directed that there should be no security lapse on the India-Bangladesh border. The meeting also reviewed the surveillance of the Teesta river including the three-way corridor in detail.

ADG Agarwal took charge last week, replacing BSF Eastern Command ADG Ravi Gandhi. It was Agarwal’s first visit to the India-Bangladesh border in North Bengal after he took over charge of the Eastern Command of BSF.

Today, he arrived in Tin Bigha by air. During his inspection, he was accompanied by the new IG of BSF North Bengal Frontier Mukesh Tyagi, DIG of Jalpaiguri sector Rajiv Gautam and officers of all battalions of Jalpaiguri sector.

After the inspection at Tin Bigha, the ADG arrived in Jalpaiguri where he held meetings with the DIGs and other senior officers. The ADG said that extra caution has to be taken on the India-Bangladesh border in view of the prevailing situation in the country.