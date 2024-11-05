Addressing Public Grievances Our Top Priority: Himachal CM

Hamirpur: Addressing public grievances is the top priority of the state government, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while listening to people's problems at his home constituency Nadaun in Hamirpur district on Tuesday. Presiding over a "Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar" programme at Putriyal village in Nadaun, Sukhu directed the concerned officials to redress people's issues on priority after 147 public grievances were received during the event.

All the ministers have been asked to participate in this initiative so that public grievances are addressed in a time-bound manner, the chief minister said. The "Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar" initiative facilitates direct interaction between the government and the public, ensuring fast resolution of problems while also incorporating public suggestions to support regional development, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister also said that the state government would soon provide free education to 23,000 children of widows and single mothers in the state. Announcing several development projects for Putriyal, Sukhu said efforts are afoot to construct the Lalu-Dhaniyara road and a new road from the village to Talai.

"All roads in Hamirpur district, as well as those across the state, are being upgraded to double lanes. Efforts will also be made to provide high-quality water to enhance people's living standards," Sukhu said. Blaming the previous BJP government for the financial mismanagement in Himachal Pradesh, the chief minister claimed it offered free electricity, water, and bus travel solely to lure the voters.

"They prioritised politics over providing quality services to the people, which caused harm to the state's resources," Sukhu said. "Nadaun has been my 'Karambhoomi' and I have served its people for more than 20 years. As the chief minister, I will spare no effort in serving the people of the state with dedication and devotion," he added.

The chief minister also distributed eligibility certificates to five beneficiaries of the "Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana" on the occasion.