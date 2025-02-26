Additional Holiday On Eid Instead Of Vishwakarma Puja In Schools? KMC Clarifies Error

Kolkata: Mired in controversy over declaring additional holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr by scrapping the break on Vishwakarma Puja in Hindi medium KMCP schools, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has clarified that the notice was issued "without obtaining any concurrence from the competent authority".

A notice (dated February 25) issued by the KMC municipal commissioner stated that the previous memorandum stands cancelled as it was issued without KMC authority's permission.

KMC's clarification notice (ETV Bharat)

"The matter has been taken seriously and necessary action is being initiated against the officer responsible for this lapse. A revised and accurate order will be issued in due course maintaining the state government's Holiday List as per exact norm. We request everyone to refrain from any speculation or spreading any misinformation," the notice read.

The incident triggered a political row with the BJP alleging that Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim is appeasing the minorities by such move.

What is the controversy about?

On Tuesday, Siddharth Dhara, chief manager of the education department of KMC issued a notification on rectification of holidays in Hindi medium KMCP schools. It stated that Eid-ul-Fitr holiday will be on March 31and April 1 while there will be no holiday on Vishwakarma Puja on September 17. The notification mentioned "there will be no holiday on Vishwakarma Puja as one day from its allocated holiday has been adjusted to extend the Eid-ul-Fitd holiday.

'Controversial' notice (ETV Bharat)

As soon as the matter surfaced, BJP leaders slammed the state government with many taking to their X handle to vent out their anger. Jagannath Chattopadhyay, West Bengal BJP state general secretary has blamed mayor Firad Hakim for this decision. "When Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee terms Maha Kumbh as Mrityu Kumbh it is only natural for the mayor to take such a decision. People belonging to Sanatan Dharma such think as to in which Bengal we are residing. So, if TMC is not given a farewell in 2026 then it will be your (Sanatanis) turn to leave," he said.

KMC to take action

Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Dhabal Jain issued a media note on Wednesday saying no permission was taken from the higher authorities to issue the directive and clarified that holidays will be observed as per the state government's Holiday List.

He also called for an investigation into the matter and assured that necessary action will be taken. The chief manager of the education department of KMC has been asked to reply within three days.

KMC member-mayor in council (education) Sandipan Saha said, “Chief Manager of the education department cannot decide on holidays because this is determined as per the state government’s Holiday List. As soon as this directive came to our attention, we immediately cancelled it. The municipal commissioner has reprimanded him. We are taking this incident very seriously and disciplinary action will be taken accordingly."