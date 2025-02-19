Additional Assistance Under NDRF: Centre Skips Cyclone Fengal-Hit Tamil Nadu

New Delhi/Chennai: Tamil Nadu was one of the states affected by cyclone Fengal which hit the Eastern coast of the country last year. However, the Centre is yet to grant financial assistance to the state to make up for its losses.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday approved Rs 1,554.99 crore as additional assistance under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but it skipped Tamil Nadu whose Chief Minister MK Stalin had sought Rs 6,675 crore. Cyclone Fengal, which had formed in the southwestern Bay of Bengal, crossed the coast on November 30. Due to its impact, heavy rains lashed several districts of Tamil Nadu. Severe flooding occurred in many areas and houses and agricultural land were damaged. The impact of this storm was particularly severe in the districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Puducherry. Heavy rainfall was also reported from some parts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Kallakurichi districts. The Tamil Nadu government had granted compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of those who died due to the storm and floods.

A Central team had visited the storm-affected areas in Tamil Nadu and conducted an inspection on December 7 and 8 last year. The team, headed by Union Home Secretary Rajesh Gupta included Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Director K Ponnusamy, Union Finance Director Sonamani Aupam, Union Jal Shakti Director R Saravanan, former engineer of the Central Road Transport and Highways Department Dhanapalan Kumaran, Assistant Director of the Central Energy Department Rahul Patchkety and Additional Director of the Central Rural Development Department Balaji. Gupta had met the Chief Minister and the latter had sought Rs 6,675 crore from the Centre for temporary and permanent reconstruction works. The Tamil Nadu government also sent several letters requesting the Centre to grant assistance to make up for the losses it sustained due to the storm. However, the Centre, while allocating Rs 1,554.99 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Nagaland, Odisha and Tripura, it left out Tamil Nadu.