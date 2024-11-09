Addiction To Online Gaming Claims Class 8 Youth In Hamirpur

Hamirpur: A 14-year-old Class 8 student took his own life in Rath of Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district. It is learnt that the child was addicted to online gaming and was not attending school for eight days due to illness.

The deceased father, Rampratap Ahirwar, who lives in Pathanpura Mohalla in the town, is a collection assistant in the tehsil. He said after breaking the door of the room he found his son, Manish Kumar, lying unconscious in the room. He rushed him to the government hospital, where Dr Chandrashekhar Rajput declared Manish dead on check-up.

Ahirwar said Manish was not attending school as he was running high fever. He was fond of playing games online, for which he used to sleep very late at night.

SHO Umesh Singh said no information about the incident had been shared with the police for long and an investigation was initiated soon after the case was reported to find out under what circumstance Manish took the drastic step.

Neeta, the psychiatrist at the district hospital, said addiction to mobile is being seen more, especially in teenagers. After coming in contact with the internet, they stay in touch with friends and even strangers for hours through online video games which adds to the addiction.

In such a situation, they should be monitored. To turn children away from smartphone addiction, they need to be encouraged for outdoor games so that they can socialise more. "You can take them for a walk. If the child remains busy on the mobile, he becomes irritable," Neeta said.