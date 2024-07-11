ETV Bharat / state

Addicted To Online Gaming, 22-Yr-Old Youth Loses Rs 70,000 In Rajasthan's Rajsamand; Dies By Suicide

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

Police said Shivraj (22) was addicted to online gaming. After losing his pocket money, he had withdrawn Rs 70,000 from his parents' account but ended up losing the entire amount.

Shivraj (22) (ETV Bharat Photo)

Rajsamand: A 22-year-old youth, who was addicted to online gaming, allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district after suffering a loss of Rs 70,000, police said on Thursday.

Shivraj, a resident of Regar Basti of Bikavas village, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident took place in Bikavas village under Amet police station area of ​​the district.

According to police, the youth had withdrawn money from his parents' account to play online game but lost the entire amount. His body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, they said.

Assistant sub-inspector of Amet police station, Bhursingh said Shivraj worked at an e-mitra shop and was addicted to online gaming. After losing his pocket money in online games, he withdrew his parents' savings from their account. He had put the money in online gaming but lost Rs 70,000. He became upset and embarrassed at causing acute financial difficulties for his parents, he took the drastic step, police said.

"When the incident occurred, his father Hazarilal Regar had gone to Jodhpur for some work, while other family members were working on the farm. Prima facie, it appears that he died by suicide after losing money in online games, police said adding that an investigation has been initiated in this connection. To become rich, people often try to adopt shortcuts, but ends up losing everything," Bhursingh said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

