Adani Power To Set Up Mega Thermal Power Plant In Mirzapur, Signs Agreement With UPPCL

Mirzapur: The Adani Group will be setting up Uttar Pradesh's largest coal-based thermal power plant in Dadri Khurd village of Mirzapur, for which a power supply agreement was signed between Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and Adani Power Limited on Friday. The project was recently approved by the state Cabinet led by CM Yogi Adityanath.

With an aim to boost the state's power infrastructure, a 1500 Megawatt ultra-supercritical plant will be established, which is expected to be operational by 2030. It is also likely to create thousands of job opportunities in the state.

Adani Power Limited, the country's largest private thermal power generator company, has won the bid to supply 1500 MW (net) thermal power to Uttar Pradesh. As per the agreement, the company will develop Greenfield 2x800 MW (1500 MW) ultra-supercritical power plant, which will be executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model.

Uttar Pradesh To Save Rs 2958 Crore

The rate of electricity for this project has been fixed at Rs 5.383 per unit, which is considered quite economical. This is likely to save UP nearly Rs 2958 crore in 25 years. A new Greenfield power plant will also be built as per the plan.

UP Cabinet Gives Nod

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the power project, post which, the firm proceeded to sign a long-term Power Supply Agreement with UPPCL, as per the Letter of Offer (LOA) received.

After winning the bid to supply 1500 MW of power to Uttar Pradesh, SB Khyalia, the CEO of Adani Power, stated, "We are happy to play a leading role in meeting the rapidly growing power needs in the state. We are planning to set up a modern and low-emission ultra-supercritical plant and aim to start supplying reliable and high-quality electricity by FY 2030."

Job Opportunities For 9000 People