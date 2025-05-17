Adani Power To Set Up Mega Thermal Power Plant In Mirzapur, Signs Agreement With UPPCL

Mirzapur: The Adani Group will be setting up Uttar Pradesh's largest coal-based thermal power plant in Dadri Khurd village of Mirzapur, for which a power supply agreement was signed between Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and Adani Power Limited on Friday. The project was recently approved by the state Cabinet led by CM Yogi Adityanath.
With an aim to boost the state's power infrastructure, a 1500 Megawatt ultra-supercritical plant will be established, which is expected to be operational by 2030. It is also likely to create thousands of job opportunities in the state.
Adani Power Limited, the country's largest private thermal power generator company, has won the bid to supply 1500 MW (net) thermal power to Uttar Pradesh. As per the agreement, the company will develop Greenfield 2x800 MW (1500 MW) ultra-supercritical power plant, which will be executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model.
Uttar Pradesh To Save Rs 2958 Crore
The rate of electricity for this project has been fixed at Rs 5.383 per unit, which is considered quite economical. This is likely to save UP nearly Rs 2958 crore in 25 years. A new Greenfield power plant will also be built as per the plan.
UP Cabinet Gives Nod
Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the power project, post which, the firm proceeded to sign a long-term Power Supply Agreement with UPPCL, as per the Letter of Offer (LOA) received.
After winning the bid to supply 1500 MW of power to Uttar Pradesh, SB Khyalia, the CEO of Adani Power, stated, "We are happy to play a leading role in meeting the rapidly growing power needs in the state. We are planning to set up a modern and low-emission ultra-supercritical plant and aim to start supplying reliable and high-quality electricity by FY 2030."
Job Opportunities For 9000 People
The Adani Power CEO further announced said that nearly $2 billion would be invested in this project. During construction phase, this project will generate employment for around 8000-9000 people while nearly 2000 people will secure permanent employment when operations start. This plant of Adani Group will be classified as a 1(D) thermal power plant and it falls under category A.
Land And Infra Details
Khyalia said the company will set up this plant on a total of 36519 hectares of land, with a possible investment of Rs 18300 crore. A railway line will also be constructed to facilitate coal transportation to the plant, he added.
Due to factors like industrialisation, urbanisation and modernisation, the demand for thermal power in Uttar Pradesh is expected to increase by about 11000 MW by 2033-34. This 1500 MW thermal project is part of state government's plan to meet future energy needs.
Second Major Power Supply Agreement In A Year
This is reportedly the second major power supply agreement signed by Adani Power in the last one year. In September 2024, the company had received an order of 6600 MW (1600 MW thermal + 5000 MW solar) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), which was later converted into PSA.
