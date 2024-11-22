ETV Bharat / state

Adani Bribery Row: J&K Congress Chief Accuses BJP Govt Of Direct Involvement

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit on Friday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of being directly involved in alleged multi-crore bribery in solar power contracts by the Adani Group as the union territory was ruled by the centre during the period of agreements.

“Between 2020 and 2024, Jammu and Kashmir was under the President’s rule and directly ruled by the BJP from the centre. So, the bribery happened directly under the influence of the BJP. JK’s position is most peculiar because the officials from the UT administration or from the centre government or the rulers of that period will have done that here,” J&K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra said in a press conference.

He said that the party had demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which must investigate the allegations and expose the officials and politicians involved.

“If the BJP admits that the states under the opposition rule and centrally Jammu and Kashmir are implicated, then the BJP is admitting that Adani bribed officials. Is this not a crime then?” he said.

He said that arresting the opposition chief ministers for allegations of corruption and not the prime minister’s “close ally” was a “selective enforcement of the law which is a disservice to the nation”.