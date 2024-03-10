Actress Sambhavna Seth Quits AAP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Says 'Realising My Mistake…'

Actress Sambhavna Seth on Sunday quit Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling her decision to join the AAP a mistake. Seth had joined the party in Delhi over a year ago.

New Delhi: In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Lok Sabha polls, actress Sambhavna Seth, who joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party a year ago, quit the party on Sunday, calling her decision to join the AAP a mistake. The actress took to X (previously known as Twitter). She said, "I joined the Aam Aadmi Party about a year ago with great enthusiasm to serve the country, but no matter how intelligently you make decisions, you can still go wrong because we are human beings. So, I announce officially my decision to leave AAP after realising my mistake."

In January 2023, the Bhojpuri actress joined the Aam Aadmi Party. At that time, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had given her the party membership. Actress Sambhavna is originally from Delhi and graduated from Maitreyi College, Delhi University. She acted in more than 400 Bhojpuri and 25 Hindi films.

While joining AAP, Sambhavna Seth said, "I never thought that I would talk about politics apart from dancing. Politics is in my nature, but I never thought of entering politics. I want to do something good for the people, so I decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party."

