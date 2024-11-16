ETV Bharat / state

UP: Actress Disha Patani's Father Duped Of Rs 25 Lakh; FIR Filed

Bareilly: Jagdish Singh Patani, retired deputy SP and father of actress Disha Patani, was allegedly defrauded of Rs 25 lakh by a group of five individuals who promised him a high-ranking position in a government commission, police here said on Friday.

An FIR was registered at Bareilly Kotwali police station on Friday evening. Kotwali police station in-charge D K Sharma said, "A case has been registered against Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash from Juna Akhara, Preeti Garg, and one unidentified person for cheating, criminal intimidation, and extortion."

"Efforts are underway to arrest the accused and take strict action," Sharma added.

Jagdish Patani, a resident of Bareilly's Civil Lines area, alleged that Shivendra Pratap Singh, whom he knew personally, introduced him to Diwakar Garg and Acharya Jayaprakash, according to the complaint.