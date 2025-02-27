ETV Bharat / state

Actor-Writer Posani Krishna Murali Arrested In Hyderabad

Amaravati: Popular Telugu film actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishnamurali was arrested by the police for allegedly making derogatory comments on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh.

A case was registered against Posani at the Obulavaripalle police station in Annamayya district, claiming that his comments were aimed to create class differences and animosity among people. Posani was arrested by the police from Rayadurgam My home Bhooja Apartment in Hyderabad at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. The move came after multiple non-bailable cases were filed against him.

When a joint team of Obulavaripalle and Rayadurgam Police went to Posani's house, he got into an argument with police after he refused to go with them citing ill health. He told police that he was in poor health and needed to be treated in the hospital. He said that he would appear before the police when they serve him a notice.

Police said they had issued notice to Posani but he refused to accept it. Posani had received a notice served to his wife and he had told her not to sign it. Posani told police that he is not in good health and would respond after completing his meal. Finally, police took him into custody.

Two days back, Janasena leader Jogineni Mani complained at the Obulavaripalle police station that Posani had made inappropriate comments against the deputy chief minister and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in order to create class differences. A case was registered under sections 196, 353 (2) and 111 read with 3 (5) of the BNS on charges of provoking conflicts between communities, spreading false information and committing organised crime. Posani was arrested by the police in the case. Posani is set to be presented at the Rajampeta court on Thursday.