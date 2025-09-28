Karur Stampede: Survivors Recount Trauma As Death Toll Rises To 39
Tamil Nadu reels after Karur stampede kills 39, including children and women. CM Stalin assures aid and inquiry.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 7:13 AM IST
Karur: The aftermath of the stampede at actor-turned politician Vijay's rally in Karur has left families devastated. The tragedy, which occurred during a political campaign of Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday, has claimed 39 lives, including women and children, while several others remain hospitalised.
One survivor narrated his ordeal, saying the incident has torn his family apart. He said, "My brother has two sons. His elder son died. We do not know where his younger son is. My brother's wife is admitted to the ICU. We do not know what to do. My son's eye is injured and he is hospitalised."
An eyewitness to the Karur stampede said that nothing could have been done to control the crowd at the rally. He said, "We were there ourselves. Nothing could be done to control the crowd. It's hard to understand who is at fault. People had come expecting him to arrive on time. Everyone, including children, came with the enthusiasm of wanting to see a star. This is deeply distressing."
Another eyewitness, Suriya, said, "Ambulances couldn't get in. There wasn't enough space for people to stand. It took a very long time to bring people out. Vijay was supposed to arrive at 9 in the morning, but he didn't show up at that time. Because of that, there was a huge crowd."
Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Sunday expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the Karur stampede.
In a post shared on X, DMK MP said, "The news that many people fainted and were admitted to the hospital due to the crowd congestion in Karur, and that several have lost their lives, is deeply shocking and distressing. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has instructed that necessary assistance be provided on a war footing. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives."
கரூரில் ஏற்பட்ட கூட்ட நெரிசலில் பலர் மயக்கமடைந்து மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள நிலையில், பலர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளதாக வரும் செய்தி மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும் வருத்தமும் அளிக்கிறது.— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) September 27, 2025
தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் அவர்கள், போர்க்கால அடிப்படையில் தேவையான உதவிகளைச் செய்யும்படி…
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Government Medical College and Hospital late on Saturday night and met with those injured in the stampede. He conveyed his condolences, terming the loss 'irreparable'. The state government has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those undergoing treatment.
He also announced the constitution of a one-member Commission of Inquiry headed by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the incident.
Expressing grief, TVK chief and actor Vijay said, "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital."
இதயம் நொறுங்கிப் போய் இருக்கிறேன்; தாங்க முடியாத, வார்த்தைகளால் சொல்ல முடியாத வேதனையிலும் துயரத்திலும் உழன்று கொண்டிருக்கிறேன்.— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 27, 2025
கரூரில் உயிரிழந்த எனதருமை சகோதர சகோதரிகளின் குடும்பங்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்களையும், இரங்கலையும் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை…
PM Modi also extended his condolences on X, calling the incident 'deeply saddening'. He said, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured." (with agency inputs)
The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2025
Also Read