ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Survivors Recount Trauma As Death Toll Rises To 39

Karur: The aftermath of the stampede at actor-turned politician Vijay's rally in Karur has left families devastated. The tragedy, which occurred during a political campaign of Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday, has claimed 39 lives, including women and children, while several others remain hospitalised.

One survivor narrated his ordeal, saying the incident has torn his family apart. He said, "My brother has two sons. His elder son died. We do not know where his younger son is. My brother's wife is admitted to the ICU. We do not know what to do. My son's eye is injured and he is hospitalised."

An eyewitness to the Karur stampede said that nothing could have been done to control the crowd at the rally. He said, "We were there ourselves. Nothing could be done to control the crowd. It's hard to understand who is at fault. People had come expecting him to arrive on time. Everyone, including children, came with the enthusiasm of wanting to see a star. This is deeply distressing."

Another eyewitness, Suriya, said, "Ambulances couldn't get in. There wasn't enough space for people to stand. It took a very long time to bring people out. Vijay was supposed to arrive at 9 in the morning, but he didn't show up at that time. Because of that, there was a huge crowd."

Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Sunday expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the Karur stampede.