Actor Vijay Backs Parandur Protesters Against Greenfield Airport Plan

Kanchipuram: Tollywood superstar Vijay has backed protests against the central government's proposed construction of a greenfield airport here in Parandur village of Tamil Nadu.

The proposed airport is seen as an alternative to the Chennai airport located in the city. The state government has initiated land acquisition for the Rs 20,000 crore project, sparking protests by the locals for over two years now.

Villagers allege that if the airport comes to Parandur, it will destroy farmlands, villages, and water bodies. Residents of Ekanapuram and surrounding villages have been continuously opposing the project since the construction of the airport was first announced. Despite the protests, the government is proceeding with preparatory measures for the construction.

Prominent political leaders have extended their support to the protesters. It is understood that Tamil Nadu Vetri Kalagam (TVK) leader and famous Tollywood actor Vijay is going to meet the people protesting against the Parandur Greenfield airport project to show his support.

TVK leader Vijay, according to the reports, is going to visit the protest site and meet the protesters on January 19 and 20. His party has approached the police to seek protection for the purpose. TVK Party state executives Ayyanathan and Jagatheeswarar held consultations with the protesting group. Furthermore, 5 acres of land have been selected near the Ambedkar statue in Ekanapuram for TVK leader Vijay to meet the protesters, and work is underway to level the ground. Moreover, TVK general secretary Anand also visited the site to oversee the arrangements.

Other political parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India, and Naam Tamilar Katchi, have condemned the acquisition of agricultural land for the airport. It is noteworthy that representatives of these parties have met in person with the protesting farmers and extended their support.