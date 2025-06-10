Actor-Turned-Politician Kamal Haasan Set To Become MP Unopposed

Chennai: The nomination papers filed by candidates representing the DMK, AIADMK, and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu have been accepted on Tuesday after scrutiny by the officials of the Election Commission of India. This makes the way clear for actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for the first time, marking a significant political milestone.

The filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu concluded on June 9. Officials scrutinised the nomination papers today (June 10).

The tenure of six sitting Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu -- Vaiko (MDMK), Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), P. Wilson, R. Girirajan alias S.R. Sivalingam, and A.A. Rahim (DMK), and C. Chandrasekharan (AIADMK) -- ends on July 24.

The DMK, as part of its alliance arrangement, nominated P. Wilson, S.R. Sivalingam, and noted poet Salma as its candidates. Kamal Haasan filed his nomination on June 6 from MNM, which is now an ally of the DMK. AIADMK candidates Inbathurai and Dhanapal also filed their nominations. In addition, seven independent candidates submitted nominations during the filing period.

However, during scrutiny, all seven independent candidates’ nominations were rejected. As per election rules, each candidate must be endorsed by at least ten MLAs. None of the independent candidates fulfilled this requirement, leading to the rejection of their papers.

With only six valid nominations, three from the DMK, one from the MNM and two from the AIADMK are set to be elected unopposed. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 12. The Election Commission has earlier announced that certificates of election will be issued to the unopposed winners after 3 PM on the same day.

Kamal Haasan formed his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, on February 21, 2018, in Madurai.

Recently, the actor-turned-politician was mired in a controversy over his statements on the origin of Kannada language during the promotions for his latest movie 'Thug Life'. Pro-Kannada groups and subsequently the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce banned the film’s release in the state, prompting the movie's producers to approach courts.