Renukaswamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan Granted Interim Bail On Medical Grounds

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court Single Judge Bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty granted interim bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for six weeks on medical grounds on Wednesday.

Darshan was arrested on June 11 for his alleged involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case. On Tuesday, Justice Shetty had reserved the order on the interim bail application after hearing detailed arguments from the actor’s legal representative, senior advocate C V Nagesh, and State Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar.

The State presented medical reports in a sealed cover from doctors at Ballari Central Prison, where Darshan is lodged, and the Head of the Department of Neurology at a government hospital in Ballari.

Nagesh claimed that Darshan is experiencing numbness in both feet and requested permission for his surgery to be performed at a private hospital in Mysuru, with the actor covering all associated costs.

The interim bail request was opposed by the Prosecutor, who said that the medical documents lacked specifics on how many days Darshan would need to be hospitalised. Kumar also argued that the surgery could be performed at a government hospital.

The court referred to Supreme Court precedents mentioned by Nagesh, pointing out that the State does not have the authority to dictate where an undertrial may receive medical treatment.

However, the court questioned Nagesh on the choice of Mysuru for the surgery. “Why Mysuru? Let a doctor in Bengaluru examine you and provide an assessment of the surgery’s urgency and duration. Interim bail is time-limited, and we need to understand how long you would be hospitalised,” Justice Shetty stated.