Actor And TVK Leader Vijay Arrives At Madurai To Shoot For 'Jananayakan'

Chennai/ Madurai: Actor and TVK leader Vijay arrived at Madurai on Thursday in a private aircraft from Chennai to shoot for his movie 'Jananayakan'.

From Madurai, he will travel to Kodaikanal by road. Earlier, Vijay addressed mediapersons at Chennai airport and said, "All my friends are waiting to see me at the Madurai airport. I am grateful to them and the people of Madurai. I am going to Kodaikanal for the shooting of 'Jananayakan'. I will meet you (the people of Madurai) as soon as possible. Today, I will see you for an hour and then leave".

Vijay asked his fans and mediapersons to not follow his vehicle. "I get nervous when I see people riding at high speed without helmet or standing on a vehicle," he said. Vijay met mediapersons for the first time in public after taking charge as the president of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Vijay arrived at Madurai at 3:45 pm. While no volunteers were allowed inside the airport, the police had set up barricades 500 meters ahead. However, after Vijay arrived, a large number of fans began to gather around Vijay's vehicle, enthusiastically breaking down the barricades and jumping over it. Vijay, who aarived from Madurai airport in an open vehicle, waved to the fans. The fans threw garlands on Vijay.