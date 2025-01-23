ETV Bharat / state

Activists Attack Mangaluru Parlour Claiming 'Immoral Activities'

Mangaluru: Activists of an organisation attacked a massage parlour named Colors Unisex Salon, destroying the glass and furniture of the parlour here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Bejai in Mangaluru at around 11:51 am on Thursday, police added. The organisation alleged that illegal activities were being carried out at the massage centre, the officials further added.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said, "Today at around 11:51 am, a group of unknown persons, consisting of nine to ten individuals, illegally entered the Colors Unisex Salon near Aditya Complex in Bejai."