Activists Attack Mangaluru Parlour Claiming 'Immoral Activities'

Mangaluru: Activists of an organisation attacked a massage parlour named Colors Unisex Salon, destroying the glass and furniture of the parlour here, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place near Bejai in Mangaluru at around 11:51 am on Thursday, police added. The organisation alleged that illegal activities were being carried out at the massage centre, the officials further added.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said, "Today at around 11:51 am, a group of unknown persons, consisting of nine to ten individuals, illegally entered the Colors Unisex Salon near Aditya Complex in Bejai."
"It caused damage to the property, and the group allegedly accused the Salon staff of immoral activities, abused them, and threatened to harm them further," the top police official added.
"Two staff members were also assaulted during the incident. One of the intruders was seen recording the incident on camera," the Mangaluru Police Commissioner added.
"A case has been registered in this regard at Barke Police Station, and an investigation is underway," the Commissioner confirmed.