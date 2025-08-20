Activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody Appears Before Mangaluru police In Multiple Cases

Mangaluru: Activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody, who has been vocal in recent allegations of multiple killings and burials in Dharmasthala, appeared before Belthangady police on Wednesday in connection with several cases registered against him, police said.

Timarody, along with Girish Mattannanavar and 16 others, had been summoned in cases relating to "unlawful assembly, assault on mediapersons, and derogatory remarks against the press." He was asked to appear at 10 am but reported to the station only around 5 pm, officials said.

Separate complaints have been filed against him, including a case on its own for allegedly leading an unauthorised gathering outside a private hospital in Ujire, another for assault on journalists covering the protest, and a third for issuing disparaging comments against the media.

Timarody has been at the forefront of a campaign alleging multiple killings and burials in Dharmasthala — claims now under probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). His statements and protests have drawn wide attention, bringing the temple town under intense media glare and political debate.

Belthangady Inspector Subbapur Math is leading the inquiry. Police said the questioning covered the hospital incident as well as whether Timarody’s activities contributed to the spread of unverified claims that disturbed the region. The SIT has so far found no evidence to support allegations of multiple murders or rapes in Dharmasthala, officials added.