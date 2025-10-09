ETV Bharat / state

RKM Power Plant Incident: Investigation Launched, Action Taken Against Management

Sakti: A major accident occurred on October 7 in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district when a lift carrying workers collapsed during maintenance at the RKM Power Plant in Uchch Pinda village under Dabhra block. The lift, carrying ten workers, plummeted 130 feet. Four workers died, and six remain in serious condition. Following the accident, the Chhattisgarh Police launched a strict investigation into the plant management, charging them with a criminal offence.

Magisterial enquiry ordered

Sakti District Collector Amrit Vikas Topno ordered a magisterial enquiry, citing negligence. A team led by the Dabhra Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) must submit a report in 30 days. If negligence is confirmed, further disciplinary action will follow, an official said.

Chhattisgarh Police have booked the plant owner and eight officials under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Topno said, "We have ordered a magisterial enquiry. We have also directed compensation. We have requested that plant management take immediate action to provide the victims with appropriate compensation and benefits. Arrangements should also be made to provide employment to a member of the victim's family."

Harish Yadav, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Sakti, stated, "The IG and SP instructed legal proceedings regarding the plant accident. A strong police presence now safeguards the plant."

The workers who lost their lives in the accident are Anjani Kannaujiya (35), Mishri Lal Devangan (49 ) (both residents of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh); Babloo Gupta (28) from Uttar Pradesh and Ravinder Ravi (36) from Rambandh, Post Kosiyar, Palamu, Jharkhand. Names of the injured include Vijay Singh (32), Ram Singh (27), Sanjay Kumar (22), Ramkesh (26), Balram (38) and Ratan Singh (34) (all residents of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh).