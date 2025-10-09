RKM Power Plant Incident: Investigation Launched, Action Taken Against Management
In the accident, which occurred on October 7, four workers died, and six are in serious condition
Published : October 9, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
Sakti: A major accident occurred on October 7 in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district when a lift carrying workers collapsed during maintenance at the RKM Power Plant in Uchch Pinda village under Dabhra block. The lift, carrying ten workers, plummeted 130 feet. Four workers died, and six remain in serious condition. Following the accident, the Chhattisgarh Police launched a strict investigation into the plant management, charging them with a criminal offence.
Magisterial enquiry ordered
Sakti District Collector Amrit Vikas Topno ordered a magisterial enquiry, citing negligence. A team led by the Dabhra Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) must submit a report in 30 days. If negligence is confirmed, further disciplinary action will follow, an official said.
Chhattisgarh Police have booked the plant owner and eight officials under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
Topno said, "We have ordered a magisterial enquiry. We have also directed compensation. We have requested that plant management take immediate action to provide the victims with appropriate compensation and benefits. Arrangements should also be made to provide employment to a member of the victim's family."
Harish Yadav, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Sakti, stated, "The IG and SP instructed legal proceedings regarding the plant accident. A strong police presence now safeguards the plant."
The workers who lost their lives in the accident are Anjani Kannaujiya (35), Mishri Lal Devangan (49 ) (both residents of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh); Babloo Gupta (28) from Uttar Pradesh and Ravinder Ravi (36) from Rambandh, Post Kosiyar, Palamu, Jharkhand. Names of the injured include Vijay Singh (32), Ram Singh (27), Sanjay Kumar (22), Ramkesh (26), Balram (38) and Ratan Singh (34) (all residents of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh).
A case has been registered against eight people
On Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma's instructions, the police registered a case against eight people following the incident, which left approximately 10 workers injured when a lift fell in the boiler section. After the accident, all injured workers were rushed to Jindal Fortis Hospital, Raigarh. Four died from their injuries. Sakti police promptly reached the scene and began an investigation.
Initial findings prompted police to file charges for negligence and safety violations under sections 106(1), 289, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, against RKM Power Generation Company’s directors and executives.
According to Sakti police, those charged include Dr Andal Arumugam, Director; TM Singarvel, Director, Plant Head and Additional Director; Samukh Rao, Factory Manager; Kamlesh Kumar Agarwal, Boiler and Turbine Maintenance Head; Manoj Raut, Safety Officer; Vesalimani, P&M Maintenance Officer; Krishna Gaurav, Lift Engineer; and others.
Police have deployed forces at the plant to maintain order and support the investigation. The SP ordered an enquiry, and the Collector assigned Dabra SDM Baleshwar Ram to lead it.
The investigation will focus on these points:
- The timing, circumstances, and sequence of events leading to the lift collapse to establish the cause and accountability.
- Investigators will ascertain which workers were present at the site, clearly identifying those who died or were injured in the incident as part of a thorough fact-finding process.
- The scope encompasses identifying the direct causes and factors of the incident, as well as evaluating operational and situational aspects.
- Investigators will review inspection records from Pawgen Private Limited in Uchhpinda, identifying any deficiencies from the plant's launch to the incident and assessing responses.
- A technical and human factors analysis will be conducted, focusing on the identification of any mechanical failures, safety system shortcomings, or human errors that contributed to the accident.
- The assigned investigation will specifically identify individuals or parties directly responsible for contributing to the sequence of events leading to the incident.
- Based on comprehensive investigation findings, actionable recommendations will be developed to address root causes and prevent similar incidents in the future.
- To ensure a comprehensive investigation, the investigating officer is empowered to explore any additional pertinent issues that may arise throughout the inquiry process.
- The investigating officer has been directed to complete the investigation and submit his report within 30 days.