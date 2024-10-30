ETV Bharat / state

Five MKCG Medical College Seniors Expelled, Banned from Campus for Ragging in Odisha

Berhampur: In a strict action against ragging at MKCG Medical College, Berhampur, five fourth-year students have been expelled from the hostel and banned from campus for six months following a complaint. The incident took place on the hostel rooftop from midnight until early morning where the accused students allegedly harassed a second-year student. After a detailed investigation and an anti-ragging committee meeting, the college administration filed a formal police complaint at the Baidyanathpur Police Station.

The student and his guardian submitted a written complaint to the college Dean, detailing physical and mental harassment by the seniors. In response, MKCG Medical College convened a two-hour anti-ragging committee meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Dean Dr. Suchitra Das, with attendees including Dr. Saravana Vivek M, Superintendent of Police, Berhampur Police District, and the college’s chief administrative officer Sangram Panda.

Following deliberations, the committee concluded that the five seniors would face immediate expulsion from the hostel, a campus ban, and a case filed in the local police station. MKCG officials emphasised that this severe action aims to establish a deterrent against future incidents.

Details of the Incident

The ragging reportedly began around midnight and extended until 5:00 a.m. on a fateful night, during which the second-year student was subjected to physical and verbal abuse. In an official statement, college authorities mentioned that the warden, arrived at the hostel and witnessed the seniors gathered on the rooftop. At that time, juniors were advised to move to another area to avoid confrontation. The committee has decided to review this incident further to determine if additional security measures are needed.

However, after the student informed his parents, they took up the matter with college authorities by reaching on the campus personally.

Further Investigations

During the anti-ragging committee meeting, discussions also surfaced about three other students previously accused of involvement in ragging cases last week. While the allegations against them remain unsubstantiated, the committee has not ruled out future action, which could include academic penalties like examination bans if necessary.

Preventive Measures

Addressing the need to prevent future incidents, MKCG is considering separating the senior and junior hostels to minimize interaction that could lead to ragging. Currently, the college faces a dormitory space limitation, but the administration is actively exploring solutions. The juniors and seniors were being accommodated separately earlier but the administration had decided recently to allow them in the same hostel for better mingling among peers.

Statements from College Officials

In a statement, Dr. Das said, “This case serves as a warning. We hope that strict measures like these will deter similar behaviour in the future.” Dr. Saravana Vivek M., the SP Berhampur, reiterated the need for vigilance and reinforced the importance of addressing student safety proactively. "The college administration has filed a case against the five accused students at Baidyanathpur police station in Ganjam," he added.