Woman Beats Up Teacher Who Denied Her Daughter's Entry For Late Arrival In Tripura School

Agartala: An officiating headmaster of a school in Tripura was allegedly assaulted by a student's mother in an incident that sparked an outcry in the state. All hell broke loose on Monday when Pooja Nath, a seventh-grade student, along with three other students—sixth grader Rupali Biswas and eighth graders Imraj Hussain and Safiq Alam—arrived late at Chandpur 12th Grade School under Churaibari police station of North Tripura district.

As usual, acting headmaster Bikash Das denied their entry, acting on the school management's policy for late arrivals. At approximately 11:15 am, while Bikash Das was engaged in his duties inside his office, Pooja Nath’s mother, Sumati Bardhan, allegedly stormed into the room. She initially attempted to record a video on her mobile phone. When the headmaster intervened, the accused reportedly removed her shoes and began physically assaulting him, causing immediate chaos on the school premises.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation, prompting the swift intervention of the school management committee and the local police. Officers from Churaibari police station soon arrived, arrested the accused woman, and brought the situation under control. Reacting to the incident, Bikash Das expressed 'deep disappointment' and termed the attack a 'shameful act. "I treat all students with equal care and merely enforced a resolution passed by the school management regarding punctuality," he said.