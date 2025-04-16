Act Of Faith! Beedi Cigarettes Offered At This Temple In Madhya Pradesh To Keep Danger At Bay

Raisen: Across India, there are countless temples that are known for strange and mysterious rituals, but the traditions hold immense value and are highly regarded because of strong local beliefs. Ninety kilometers away from Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, there is one such ancient temple located atop the hills in the dense forests of Raisen district, where people light cigarettes or beedis as sacred offerings.

The famous shrine Raj Baba Mandir, locally known as the Dharoi Baba temple, is a must-stop spot for every traveller passing through the area. After halting at the place, the travellers offer burning beedi or cigarette on a dedicated platform before moving forward in their journey. As per the belief, if this ritual is not followed, there is a possibility of something danger unfolding in their journey or lives.

Locals say that earlier there used to be a lot of criminal activities and accidents in the region, but ever since people started offering bidi and cigarette to Baba, the negative spirit has vanished to a great extent.

The temple is situated along a stretch of road which has sharp turns and steep drops. Not only is the area prone to accidents, but the dense forest and deserted roads made it a hub of criminal activities like robberies and murders as well. People were in constant fear while crossing the road after sunset.

However, once the ritual began, it is believed that Raj Baba started guarding people who showed him reverence.

"Earlier, theft and robbery cases became an everyday affair in this area. But ever since people started praying here and offered beedi, cigarette, gutkha, such incidents have gone down drastically. Accidents too have reduced," said local priest Pandit Ankit Shastri.

Soon, everyone started following the rituals and people began to offer burning beedi or cigarettes at Baba’s platform beside the temple to ward off accidents and keep criminal activities at bay. It has been more than 50 years now, that this practice has been sincerely followed by truck drivers, locals, and every person who passes by the road.

"It is now a routine that every traveller follows this ritual. Many people wish for a safer journey," the priest stated.