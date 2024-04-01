Act against schools forcing parents to buy items from particular shops: MP CM to officials

Published : 16 hours ago

The schools in Madhya Pradesh forcing parents to buy textbooks and uniforms from particular shops following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday directed authorities to take strict action against those private schools.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday directed authorities to take strict action against private schools that were allegedly forcing parents to buy textbooks and uniforms from particular shops, an official said.

The CM's directive to the chief secretary to issue orders for strict action against such institutions came after several complaints about the practice were received from parents, he added.

"Taking cognizance of private schools forcing parents to buy text-books, uniforms and other educational material from a fixed shop, the chief minister warned such institutions of strict action. The CM directed the chief secretary to issue orders in this regard under the Private Schools Fee Act," the official said.

"The school education department has also written a letter on the issue to district collectors to ensure compliance. If found guilty under the Act, the school director can face a fine of Rs 2 lakh," he said.

