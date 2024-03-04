Karnataka: Acid Attack in Kadaba College Leaves 3 Girl Students Injured, Youth from Kerala Held

Three girl students suffered injuries from an acid attack at Kadaba Government College in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. The accused, a 23-year-old youth from Kerala has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated.

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): Three female students preparing for the second pre-university course (PUC) were attacked with acid on Monday by a masked man in the premises of Kadaba Government College in Dakshina Kannada district. According to police sources, the accused identified as Abin from Kerala has been arrested.

The injured students were taken to Kadaba Government Hospital for treatrment. Police said, "23-year-old Abin, an MBA student from Kerala has been arrested in connection with the incident and further investigation into this attack is on."

Police said that the accused was wearing mask and a hat at the time of the incident. The incident took place when the female students were preparing for their exam in the college premises. One student sustained serious injuries in this attack, while the other two also suffered minor burns.

Dakshina Kannada SP Rishyant C.B. said, "A young man from Kerala, wearing a mask and cap to conceal his identity, approached the girls with a bottle and threw acid on them. He tried to escape after the attack but the local people who were witness to this incident chased and apprehended him and handed him over to the police. The accused is being interrogated. The victims are currently undergoing treatment at Kadaba government hospital."

