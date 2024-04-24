Acid Attack on Four Family Members in Jharkhand's Rajmahal Sahibganj

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Acid Attack on Four Family Members in Jharkhand's Rajmahal Sahibganj

The family members were attacked with acid late on Tuesday night while they were in deep sleep. A minor has also been injured in the attack, police said.

Sahibganj (Jharkhand): Four members of a family were attacked with acid in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand at around 2 AM on Tuesday in the Rajmahal subdivision area. Police has filed a case and is tracing the accused who has been absconding since the attack.

The injured include 35-year-old Sheikh Hasina, 30-year-old Alam Sheikh, 60-year-old Gulbano Bewa and her minor daughter.

According to the locals, the victim's family ran a small hotel in front of the Rajmahal Sub-Divisional Hospital. The family members were in deep sleep on the roof of the shop at night when people who had already ambushed him attacked him with acid. A minor was also injured in the attack.

The primary treatment of the injured mem was done under the supervision of Dr Uday Tudu, Deputy Superintendent of Rajmahal Sub-Divisional Hospital. The doctor referred all the injured to the Higher Center (Dhanbad) for better treatment.

As soon as the information was received, Sub-Divisional Officer Kapil Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Vimlesh Kumar Tripathi, Police Inspector Shyamlal Hansda, and Sub-Inspector Bittu Kumar rushed to the spot and recorded statements of the injured.

"Information about the incident has been received. Statements of the affected people have been recorded. Names of some of the accused have been taken and are being investigated," said the SDPO.

Read More:

  1. Angry Girlfriend Throws Acid On Boyfriend's Face During His Wedding Procession; Case Lodged
  2. Meerut: Dowry Harassment Case Lodged After Woman Dies Suspiciously; Victim's Father Claim's Murder

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.