Entire UP Would have Become Waqf Property If Not For Yogi Adityanath Government, Says Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Sambhal: Acharya Pramod Krishnam has said if there had been no Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, then the entire state will become Waqf.

Speaking to ETV Bharat at his residence at Aichhoda Kamboh in Sambhal, Krishnam lauded the Yogi Adityanath government and the Sambhal administration said it is working for people and their welfare. On the eviction drive of the local administration, he said the trend at present is to occupy a piece of land and term it Waqf property.

Krishnam targeted the Samajwadi Party and its MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and said it is unfortunate that a Lok Sabha member has been accused of electricity theft. "But this is the tradition of Samajwadi Party. Its MP is accused of stealing a tap, sometimes electricity and even buffalo. Barq is just maintaining the tradition of Samajwadi Party," he said.

Krishnam had been expelled from Congress for anti-party activities in February last year. After his expulsion, he had directed his ire at Rahul Gandhi and his team. Acharya dared the Congress to explain why Priyanka Gandhi is not joining Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. "Sachin Pilot is accompanying Rahul Gandhi in the yatra but he is doing that while putting up with insults and gulping poison like Lord Shiv," he had said.

Krishnam had said there can be no compromise on Ram and the nation and suggested the Congress to expel him for 14 years instead of six because Lord Ram also went into exile for 14 years. "First of all, I thank the Congress leadership for releasing me from the party. Along with this, I want to ask what were the anti-party activities due to which I was expelled," he had asked.

